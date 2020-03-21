Ortho Arkansas working to unburden emergency rooms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A major orthopedic care provider is stepping up to help fill in the gap in care.

Ortho Arkansas is expanding urgent care hours and services.

The goal is to make sure patients with broken arms, legs or other orthopedic injuries are taken care of, while at the same time unburdening emergency rooms.

In this interview, Dr. Kirk Reynolds with Ortho Arkansas details the curbside check in process, and new procedures in place to deal with the current challenges surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak.