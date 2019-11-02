Organization works to promote academic success in African American students

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Working toward a college degree can have an impact on students’ mental health; Arkansas Summit on African American Males shares information on how to overcome it and be successful.

This is the first time the organization has visited Arkansas State University. Dozens of students from colleges across Arkansas came to the “Knowledge is Power” event.

Managing stress, how to promote yourself, study skills and mental health was discussed to benefit current students.

Sixty Jonesboro High School students were also in attendance to hear about what college has to offer and the benefits of having a degree offers.

Vice-Chancellor for Diversity and Community Engagement at A-State Maurice Gipson says it’s all to promote academic success.

“We want to tell high school students that not only is a college degree attainable, not only is it possible, but you can do it,” he says.

Gipson says it’s important for current and future college students to see others pursuing higher education.