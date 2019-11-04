Operation Cash Out in Jacksonville targets businesses for alleged illegal gambling

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Search warrants have been executed at 11 local businesses after police say there were numerous complaints from citizens about alleged illegal gambling.

In a news release issued Monday, the Jacksonville Police Department (JPD) said its Criminal Investigation Division conducted undercover operations on multiple businesses inside the city.

On Monday at 10:30 a.m., JPD investigators executed search warrants alleging operation of an illegal gambling house and illegal use of gambling equipment at these businesses:

Bucks Country Store

Citgo Flash Market

Citgo T-Ricks

Feeze Kutz

Han’s Citgo

Heards and Q Tee’s

Hi-Life Market

OK Mart / Valero

Roadrunner Dist.

Victory Express

501 Vapes

Police say several of the business have been conducting illegal operations since 2017.

More details are expected to be released later today or on Tuesday.