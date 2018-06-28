Arkansas Swimmer Competing in Special Olympics Video

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. - This weekend some of the best Arkansas Athletes are heading to Seattle Washington for the Special Olympics USA Games.

And over the last several weeks Aaron Nolan has had the chance to meet and hang out with a few of those athletes.

A day at the pool is something we all want when the Arkansas Temperatures get so hot.

"I can't do any other sport because I have osteogenesis imperfecta," says Nash Tipton, Special Olympics Swimmer.

That's a bone disorder so he decided to dive a little deeper.

And found a passion in the pool. Now days a trip when he comes to these waters is work with each and every lap, it's work.

"Three times a week," says Nash.

Nash is preparing to join 74 other Arkansas athletes for the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle Washington.

"I'm getting worried, like if the other team is going to be better, but I have confidence that our team will do good," says Nash.

With just days until the games, the prep work for his three events is starting to wrap up, so now Nash must believe pool practice makes perfect.

"I feel really confident," says Nash.

A swimming swagger that just might bring medals back to Arkansas.