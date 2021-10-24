One person dead, Conway officer injured in shooting late Saturday night

CONWAY, Ark. — One person is dead and a Conway police officer injured after a shooting.

The names of the people involved have not been released.

Conway police say the officer is hospitalized and is stable.

The alleged shooter has died.

It happened just before midnight in a residential area off College Street.

Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance where a person was reported to have a weapon.

When police arrived, the person had left the scene.

Officers spotted a vehicle believed to be occupied by the person nearby and attempted a traffic stop.

While the officers worked to detain the person, a struggle took place.

Police say the person got a weapon from the vehicle and shot at the officers, injuring one.

They returned fire and hit the person, who was pronounced dead a short time later.

Arkansas State Police are conducting an investigation of the shooting.

The officers who were involved are on administrative leave while the investigation into the shooting proceeds.