SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police reported gunshots near a gas station on Elm Springs at around 4:50 p.m today, April 17.

Officers arrived and found a male with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said they have several subjects detained at this time being questioned by detectives about the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.