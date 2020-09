LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened shortly before 11:00 p.m. Thursday.

One man died, another is being treated for cuts to his face.

The identities of the men have not been released.

It happened at a duplex in the 2100 block of Louisiana Street.

That is a few blocks from the Governor’s Mansion, but police say they do not believe the violence was related to protests in the area about an hour before the shooting.