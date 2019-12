LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said one person has been shot in the 500 block of Chickadee Drive Sunday.

Police said its unclear if they were shot in that location or somewhere else and the victim went there. The man was transported to a local hospital. According to police, the man was alert but their injuries were considered serious by medical staff.

Several detectives were on scene investigating. One neighbor says they didn’t hear anything and came outside to police cars.