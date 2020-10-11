One killed, one hurt in accident on Interstate 430 in North Little Rock

News
Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman has died and another woman is injured after an accident off Interstate 430 Saturday afternoon.

24-year-old Diamond Hoosman of Memphis was killed in the wreck.

40-year-old April Teeter from Dardanelle was injured.

It happened near the 12 mile marker of Interstate 430 in North Little Rock shortly after 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

According to the preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, the Totota Camry driven by Teeter left the road going northbound at a high rate of speed and went down an embankment before crashing.

Both women were ejected from the vehicle.

The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories