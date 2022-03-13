LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man has died after a collision Saturday on Interstate 30.

43-year-old Jeremy McCool died because of the crash.

A passenger in his car and the driver of the other vehicle were injured.

It happened just west of the Scott Hamilton overpass just after 1:00 p.m.

According to the preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old man veered into McCool’s car causing both vehicles to travel down an embankment and to some trees.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.