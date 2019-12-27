One dead, one injured as Blytheville police investigate shooting

A Memphis man was killed and another person was injured after Blytheville police responded to a shooting Thursday evening, according to Police Chief Ross Thompson. (Source: KAIT-TV)

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A Memphis man was killed and another person was injured after Blytheville police responded to a shooting Thursday evening, according to Police Chief Ross Thompson.

Thompson said in a media release that officers went to the 300 block of South Lake Street around 11 p.m. Dec. 26 after getting a call about a person being shot.

Officers found out Damon Matthews, 18, of Memphis had been shot and that a second gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital.

The second victim, whose name was not released, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Matthews was taken to a Memphis hospital, where he died Friday morning, Thompson said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing but police have developed some information in the case.

“Information has developed that Matthews was an admitted gang member,” Thompson said in the media release.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Blytheville police at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP.