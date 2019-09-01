One Dead, one in custody after a shooting in Lee County

HAYNES, Ark. — A man is dead and another in custody after a shooting early Sunday in eastern Arkansas.

The deceased man has been identified as 41-year-old Tony O. Brown of Pine Bluff.

49-year-old Alfred D. Johnson of Forrest City was taken into custody by Arkansas State Police special agents Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the Haynes community at J&J Lounge on Highway 1 between Marianna and Forrest City.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department responded to the lounge and at 1:37 a.m. contacted the Arkansas State Police to request assistance from special agents of the department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Brown was allegedly shot and died at the scene following an altercation that had continued to escalate in the hours prior to the shooting.

Brown’s body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where a manner and cause of death will be determined.

Johnson has been charged with first degree murder and taken to the Lee County Jail.

His bond is set at $500,000.