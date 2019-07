INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. — One person is dead after being struck by a pickup truck Friday night.

Police are withholding the name of the male juvenile because of his age.

It happened on Highway 167 north of Batesville. shortly before 10:00 p.m.

According to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, the pedestrian was trying to cross the highway when he was hit by the GMC Sierra.

Rain was falling at the time of the accident.

The investigation is continuing.