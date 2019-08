On this day in 1894, Helen Pettigrew was born in Charleston, Arkansas. She may have been the first Arkansas native to write a syndicated crossword puzzle.

According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas the New York Herald Tribune published her first word puzzle.

Her crosswords were also published in the: New York World, Cross Word Puzzle Book, The Rotarian.

In 1974, her work was published in the New York Times.

Pettigrew also wrote poetry, children’s plays, and religious literature.