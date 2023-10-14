TUSCALOOSA, AL. (KNWA/KFTA) – The final game in a four week stretch for Sam Pittman and the Arkansas football team is a trip to Tuscaloosa to take on Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

On this week’s edition of “On The Road,” our Evan Kamikow spent the afternoon learning about Alabama’s Adaptive Athletics program.

The program, which started in 2003 with women’s wheelchair basketball, has won 21 national championships including two In 2023 with both the men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball.

