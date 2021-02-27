Oil refinery fire injures 6 in El Dorado

EL DORADO, Ark. — Six people are injured, some are being treated for burns after a fire at an oil refinery in El Dorado.

It started around 4:00 p.m. at the Delek refinery and was extinguished by 6:00 p.m.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

A spokesperson for Delek could not be reached for comment.

The refinery produces gasoline, diesel, asphalt and liquified petroleum gas.

Around 300 people work at the refinery.

The refinery was initially built in 1924 and run by Lion Oil Company.

Delek U.S. Holdings, of Brentwood, TN, bought the refinery in 2011.

