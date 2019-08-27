Two people possibly dead, suspect barricaded in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (localmemphis.com) – Two people may be dead, and the SWAT team is responding, in an ongoing situation in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.

Helena-West Helena police chief Patrick Smith tells Local 24 News officers were called to a home on North Washington about 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. Two bodies were seen in the front yard but as officers tried to check on them, Smith says a suspect inside the home pointed a gun at them through the window. Chief Smith says no shots have been fired at officers.

The chief says officers have not been able to confirm if the people in the yard are dead.

Though originally reported, Smith says there is not a hostage involved. The SWAT team was called to the scene, as well as Arkansas State Police.

