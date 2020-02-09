Nude man tried to sexually assault 2 people in Oconee Co., sheriff’s office says

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Beaufort County man has been charged after deputies say he ran around naked near Seneca and assaulted three people, two of which he tried to sexually assault.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Epoch Apartments on Jacobs Road for reports of a nude man running around outside shortly after 4:30am Saturday morning.

Deputies say the suspect – identified as 21-year-old Luke Carter Owens – broke into an apartment and slapped a man before attempting to sexually assault him.

Warrants say Owens was “grossly intoxicated” when he left the apartment and crossed Clemson Boulevard to the Tru By Hilton hotel.

Owens, who was still naked at the time, broke into the hotel, slapped a woman, and attempted to sexually assault her, according to warrants.

Deputies were able to take Owens into custody. Owens is also accused of kicking a deputy in the face and chest while he was being put into the patrol car, according to a warrant.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy was not hurt.

Owens is charged with two counts of third degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, two counts of third degree Assault and Battery, two counts of Indecent Exposure, first degree Burglary, second degree Burglary, Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, Public Disorderly Conduct, Entering Premises Without Warning, Breach of Peace, and three counts of Malicious Injury to Property.

Owens is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center.