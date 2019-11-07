November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month with Vet Blair

While small kittens and puppies may be adorable, older pets are just as loving and loyal as their younger counterparts.

Not to mention, adopting a senior animal companion comes with some cool advantages:

Grown-up pets don’t require the constant monitoring and training that puppies and kittens do.



Many are already housetrained.



Since senior pets are fully grown, you’ll be immediately aware of important information like personality type and grooming requirements, making it easier to choose the perfect pet for your family.

