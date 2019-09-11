Not guilty plea entered, trial set for Arkansas woman accused of murder for hire plot

by: Gary Gilbert

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — A Sebastian County woman accused of plotting to have her husband killed has pleaded not guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit capital murder.

Investigators say Mary Byers-Diaz began trying to convince her handyman to carry out the elaborate murder plot, to which he was supposed to subdue the victim with a stun gun, break his neck, and then place him in a staged car crash.

The bond for Byers-Diaz remains at $200,000 cash only.

Her trial date has been set for March 2, 2020.

