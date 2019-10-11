Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter using art as therapy

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS- A nonprofit is working to help victims of domestic violence in a unique way.

The Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter is hosting its Fresh Start Event this weekend.

Artwork created by survivors of domestic violence will be auctioned off.

While the art is a good way to raise money for the shelter, it also serves as an outlet for survivors.

“To allow them that time and that space to express themselves, and to be creative without any direction, without any influence, is really healing for them,” says Stacy Seger with the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter.

The Fresh Start Event is Saturday at the Peel Mansion in Bentonville.

Tickets are $50 each.