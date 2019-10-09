Northwest Arkansas woman found with dead man’s vehicle charged with first-degree murder

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — A woman from Fort Smith was previously charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution and theft by receiving has also been charged with first-degree murder.

According to a press release from Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue, Taylor Elkins was charged with murder in Sebastian County Court today.

Elkins was found in possession of a red 2013 Ford Focus that belonged to recently deceased William Dubois, Jr.

Elkins originally stated that she was given the car by a white male but later changed her story saying that she was given the car in exchange for sexual favors from the victim.

Elkins was arrested on July 11 and will be arraigned on the murder charge on October 16.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the KARK 4 News App from the App Store or Google Play.