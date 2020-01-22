Northeast Arkansas football coach resigns after drug trafficking charges

Paragould police arrested Dex Gardner on Friday, Oct. 25, on suspicion of drug trafficking. (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff’s Office)

GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) -A Gosnell High School football coach is no longer on the Gosnell School District’s payroll after resigning.

In October 2019, 29-year-old Dex Garnder was arrested and charged in Paragould for trafficking steroids.

Gardner’s last day of employment, while on paid administrative leave pending the investigation, was Jan. 17, according to Gosnell School’s superintendent, Bonard Mace.

Court records show the former football coach is out on bond and will appear in court on Feb. 25.

This remains an ongoing investigation.