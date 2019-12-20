North Little Rock Senior Citizens Hall of Fame taking nominations

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Senior Citizens Commission is currently accepting nominations for the 2020 inductee to the North Little Rock Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. This honor is bestowed biennially to an individual who has made significant contributions to senior citizens of North Little Rock, Arkansas in the areas of health, welfare and/or activities for seniors.

Any person 55 years of age or older who is a resident or former resident of North Little Rock is eligible for consideration. Nominations may be made for deceased persons, as well.

Consideration for inclusion in the Hall of Fame will be made for contributions in areas including but not limited to the following:

Volunteers in public service

Volunteers in hospitals or related institutions

Volunteers in housing, meals on wheels, etc.

Activities for Senior Citizens (dances, activity centers)

Involvement in respite care, health clinics, transportation, etc.

Being an example to other seniors for service to others.

Employment in services to senior citizens will not preclude consideration for election to the Hall of Fame.

The nomination form is available online on the Hays Center’s website, www.nlr.ar.gov/hayscenter, or in person at the Hays Center at 401 West Pershing Blvd, North Little Rock, Mondays-Fridays, 8:00 am-4:00 pm.

Nomination forms must be submitted in writing to the North Little Rock Senior Citizens Commission, 401 West Pershing Blvd., North Little Rock, AR 72114, by 4:00 PM on Friday, January 17. Questions may be directed to the Hays Center at (501) 975-4297.