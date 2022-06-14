NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating a shooting in the 3800 block of Hillside Drive that left one person injured.

According to investigators, the shooting happened at 6:05 p.m. with officers arriving soon after to find a man injured from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of a life-threatening injury. His condition is not known at this time.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to contact North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Gibbons at 501-771-7149.

Those with information can remain anonymous

The investigation is ongoing.