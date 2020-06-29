North Little Rock Neighbors react to man found dead in Alleyway

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock police are still investigating after finding a man dead in an alleyway Sunday. People who live in the area said this is a good neighborhood but a few of them have seen the violence pick up more lately.

“Shots fired are nothing new to me but somebody killed right in the area is new to me,” nearby by resident Gloria Jones said.

Gloria Jones and some of the other neighbors near Nannette Street woke up Sunday to Crime Scene tape and police.

“It was sad to see him laying there too,” another neighbor said.

North Little Rock Police said they found a 19-year-old man dead in an alley around 7 a.m. Sunday.

“I’ve seen the shootings around here but never seen this much shooting around here in the last five years, as I’ve seen the last three weeks,” Jones said.

Police said they believe this happened Saturday night.

“About 10 o’clock, I heard about 6 shots, about 10:30, I heard two more shots,” a nearby neighbor said.

A man who didn’t want to be identified said last month his house was hit with bullets.

“It got shot up in May,” he said. “I’ve been here for 33 years and I ain’t never seen nothing like that happen.”

He said he’s seen things slowly change in the neighborhood recently and he wants the violence around the area to come to an end.

“I don’t know what went on and what happened but I know it need to be a stop to it,” he said.

As for Jones, she hopes crime scene tape won’t be a usual sight in her neighborhood again.

“I’ll just pray about it,” Jones said.