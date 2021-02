NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — St. Stephen Baptist Church is in need of cleaning and repairs after last week’s cold weather left behind a mess inside the building.

Pastor Robert Tilmon arrived to deliver his virtual sermon Sunday and heard the sound of rushing water as he entered the building.













Water flowing from a burst pipe had broken through the ceiling and flooded the offices and other parts of the building on Lynch Street.

Pastor Tilmon says repairs would get underway immediately.