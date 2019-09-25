North Arkansas man on the run after escaping patrol car

BARLING, Ark. (KNWA) — Police are searching for a man who escaped from police custody in Barling.

James Roe, 36, was staying at Springhill Park in Barling near the river when he was arrested on charges of public intoxication around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Roe, of Ottowa, Illinois, also had felony warrants out of Illinois and Kansas, according to Sgt. Keith Lindley.

Roe works part-time as a fair employee according to Sgt. Lindley. Roe was being very disruptive so they handcuffed him and put him in the back of the patrol car.

While Roe was in the patrol car police were giving three people in Roe’s “camping group” misdemeanor offenses for gun violations.

According to Lindley, Roe escaped the police car when they were serving the misdemeanors to the other members of the group.

People in the Barling and Fort Smith area should be on the lookout for Roe.

Lindley said Roe may be under the influence of methamphetamine and is considered a danger and a threat to the public and law enforcement.

According to police, Roe has felony warrants for fleeing and escape in Illinois and Kansas as well.

If you have any information about this, call the Barling Police Department.