North Arkansas man arrested for break-ins at mini storage facility

COTTER, Ark. – A man was arrested Wednesday evening, October 9, on several charges after deputies got a call about a man “dumpster diving” at the Stash and Dash Mini-Storage, between Gassville and Cotter around 8:00 p.m.

Once the deputies arrived they made contact with a man identified as 63-year-old, Dennis Wagers. Wagers told officer that he had lost his keys earlier while helping someone with a pop-up camper and was looking for his keys.

The officer noticed all of the side compartments of an RV were open and they asked Wagers why. Officers then noticed that there was a flat bed trailer between two RVs with assorted camping gear loaded on it. Officers asked Wagers where those items on the trailer came from, and he said that he had placed them there because he thought his keys might’ve been in the compartment on the RV.

Officers then noticed that the vehicle Wagers was driving was loaded with assorted camping and fishing gear, and there were chairs, boxes, and bags of other articles beside the vehicle waiting to be loaded. Suspected marijuana was found inside the vehicle when it was later searched.

Wagers was arrested for drug possession and the investigation continued into side compartments that were found to have been forced open on five different RVs.

Wagers was subsequently booked into the Baxter County Detention Center and charged with:

Breaking or Entering (5 counts) – Felonies

Theft of Property – Felony

Possession of Controlled Substance (marijuana) – Misdemeanor

Wagers has a bond of $10,000 on those charges. He will appear before the Circuit Court to answer on Oct. 17. Records indicate that Wagers has been booked into the Detention Center a total of 8 times since 2012.