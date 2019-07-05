North Arkansas farmer speaks out after dogs attack cattle

BELLEFONTE, Ark. (KY3) – A local farmer is speaking out after three of his cows were attacked in Boone County.

“First time they got a calf. Then they got a bull. Now this will be the second cow,” explains Kory Brewer.

He says the culprits were two dogs from a nearby home.

“I’m not trying to say anything about a particular kind of dog. It could be any dog, but these are pit bull dogs doing it,” Brewer adds.

One of the calves didn’t survive.

“The dogs would get a hold of the cow’s mouth and tear their tongue to pieces, so the cow is not able to eat,” the farmer continues.

And it’s not just happening at one farm.

Brewer’s neighbors say about eight cows in the neighborhood have been attacked.

“For them I know they got the vet out, which a vet bill is $500 or more per call depending on what the vet does,” Brewer says.

And each cow costs a farmer between $1,000-$1,500.

“For a small-town farmer like me, I only run 35 head of mama cows. I lose one cow, one calf, that could be the difference between me making my payment or not,” he says.

Brewer says he was prepared to kill the dogs after asking the owner to not let them run loose.

Arkansas law states a person has a right to kill a dog knowing that the dog has killed, or is about to catch, injure or kill a domesticated animal.

The Boone County Sheriff says people have the right to protect their property, which includes livestock. The sheriff also says if there are damages, it is usually a civil matter.​

“We had the opportunity to shoot the dogs,” Brewer says. “She begged us not to. So we gave her the benefit of the doubt that she would keep the dogs up.”

Then, the dogs attacked a third cow of Brewer’s.

Neighbors are scared the dogs will also attack people and even kids.

The farmer said he recently found out the owner and the dogs moved, but to where he doesn’t know.

“My biggest concern is we don’t know where the dogs are, and wherever they do go they’re going to continue to cause problems somewhere else,” he says.

​It’s still up in the air whether this third cow will survive.

Brewer says he did file a police report with the Sheriff’s Office.