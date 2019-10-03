North Arkansas county jail expansion bids higher than expected

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) – A little more than 100 beds isn’t nearly enough for a north Arkansas County.

The Boone County jail is often overcrowded and adding more beds isn’t going to be cheap.

The county leaders are planning to move forward now that bids came in higher than expected.

The Boone County Jail only has 103 beds, and it only takes about 85 inmates to make the jail “overcrowded”, when you account for separating by offense and gender.

“We just want to make sure we have the right number of beds for the folks we have incarcerated,” says Sheriff Mike Moore.

Today, the jail was near capacity, at 102 inmates. The sheriff says that an overcrowded jail has a ripple effect.

“We have about 3,000 warrants that we have a hard time going out serving because we don’t have any place to put these folks.”

Boone County set aside $1.5 million to add around 45 beds to the jail. The voters passed a quarter-cent sales tax years ago to maintain the jail, and the funds from that tax will go towards this expansion.

“It’s just part of the tax program that has been in effect for 12 years now.”

All was good, but when the Justices of the Peace got the bids for the project, they came in a bit higher than expected, $377,000 more.

“And that money is there, but we’re trying to save the taxpayer as much money as we can,” says Justice of the Peace Bryan Snavely.

The Boone County jail committee met last night to discuss their options.

“The committees believe the quicker we get on this the more money we’ll save the taxpayer,” says Justice of the Peace Glenn Redding.

The committee wants the county to still go ahead with the expansion despite the increased cost.

“I think public safety is a very good investment,” says Snavely.

“That needs to be done because we’re full. We’re at maximum capacity all the time. We’re taking prisoners to other counties, and it will help the sheriff’s office to have a little bit of relief,” says Redding.