Nonprofit food pantry looks to move from decaying building in Roland

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – A nonprofit that has served western Pulaski county for 25 years is trying to find a way out of a 50-year-old classroom building that is falling apart.

The Roland Crisis Closet sits at the corner of Maple and Highway 300. It provides food to nearly 40 families from the area twice a week.

“Folks in our area that tell us that they need food come in here and pick it up,” Tom James says.

James serves as the chairman of the board for the nonprofit.

Inside an old portable classroom building sits stacks of non-perishable foods on shelves and meat in freezers.

Underneath the assembled goods, holes are beginning to appear in the floor. There’s even a hole in the ceiling, and at least one of their refridgerators is broken.

“Consequently, we’re looking for our own location to move and build our own building,” James says.

A few area church have chipped in and donated to the cause, but the search for land to build on continues. James says they are also always in need of volunteers.

James hopes to continue the group’s goal of ensuring people in need in the rural area to have a place to find help.

“There’s a need in this community for this type of organization.”