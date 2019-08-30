Non-profit mental health facility set to close in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nearly 3,000 mental health patients will be left wondering where to go next for services come next month.

“Last year I had a nervous break,” Ellen Mitchell said.

It led Mitchell to live on the streets of Little Rock.

“Sometimes the anxiety is too crippling to even go forward.”

Her anxiety disorder was a diagnosis that took her 30 years to get. She knows she’s not alone. She says she’s witnessed crippling mental illness especially when she was homeless.

“I don’t think that very many of us realize even where to get help,” she said.

Now options are dwindling as the Little Rock Community Mental Health Center announced it’s closing its doors after 50 years of service due to financial constraints.

“The relationships they’ve built over the years mostly in the therapeutic arena are all of a sudden shattered,” Luke Kramer, with The Starr Coalition said.

As an advocate for mental health patients and its caregivers, Kramer is looking at the far reaching problems this closure could have.

“We may be able to stop some of the bleeding and issues happening right now, but it doesn’t mean that we’re in a position that 6 months from now, a year from now we don’t have more facilities closing and what will happen then?”

While Mitchell is receiving services at Inspiration Day Treatment center in Little Rock, she fears for the 2,700 patients at the LRCMHC who will be cut off at the end of September.

“I tried to kill myself because I was just tired of it, and that was right before I came here,” Mitchell said about how desperate her situation was without treatment.

“If these services weren’t here I would have tried again.”

A fate she wants no one else to consider, but for that to happen, she says the help has to be available.

Mitchell plans to use her new stability as a spring board to help others suffering with mental illness particularly with the homeless population.

The Centers for Youth and Family are planning to help take over and provide services once LRCMHC closes on Sept. 23.