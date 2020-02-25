Noise Alert: Arkansas National Guard to conduct live-fire training at Camp Robinson

CAMP ROBINSON, Ark. — The Arkansas National Guard will be conducting live-fire training on Camp Robinson on Wednesday, February 26.

There will be loud explosions taking place on a range located in the north central portion of Camp Robinson.

Due to weather conditions the weapon noise is likely to carry outside Camp Robinson’s perimeter and may potentially be heard in the surrounding communities.

Communities in the area may hear or feel the effects of the training beyond the borders of the post.

The Arkansas National Guard understand that some aspects of ongoing military training may create disruptive noise and ground vibration concerns.