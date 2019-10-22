No monkeying around, iconic Jacksonville gorilla statue stolen

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — A popular gorilla statue considered a landmark in Jacksonville is missing and that theft has a lot of folks going bananas.

Regulars on Military Road quickly noticed the missing statue, which has been in the same yard for decades.

“It’s just always there,” said Travis Scoggin, who works at a car lot across the road. “It’s probably a 5-foot gorilla.”

Ever since a thief stopped by a couple weeks ago, the gorilla’s spot has been taken by a tattered poster that reads: “Please return gorilla. We miss him.”

“Never even figured it would go anywhere, that’s just crazy,” Scoggin added.

Fans noticed the missing primate and quickly spread the news on Facebook. Dozens left their reaction including, “bring back the gorilla” and “my grandkids always see it.”

What most remembered are the outfits they drive by to see the gorilla wearing, changing for holidays and celebrations like birthdays.

“You never knew what it was going to say or be dressed as,” said Twyla Smith, who lives up the road. “It was fun to drive by just to see what it was wearing.”

Instead of wondering about outfits, Smith has a different thought

“Somebody knows where that gorilla is, please just return it,” she said.

Without any sign of the trespasser, Scoggin has one message for whoever’s responsible.

“It goes back to something you learn as a kid, if it’s not yours, don’t touch it,” he said.

The owner did not want to go on camera but says this is this first time the gorilla’s been stolen.