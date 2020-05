NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- North Little Rock Police are asking for your help finding and identifying a person caught on video stealing a wallet from a vehicle in a parking lot on the 4100 block E. McCain Blvd. on Monday.

Please share and help your NLRPD locate and identify the suspect seen in this video. If anyone has any information about this incident, please call Detective William Scott at (501) 975-8771 or the NLRPD Tip-Line at (501) 680-8439. Remember you can remain anonymous! pic.twitter.com/nPtOL5S8MK — North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) May 6, 2020

If you see or recognize the person, call Detective William Scott at (501) 975-8771 or the NLRPD Tip-Line at (501) 680-8439. You can remain anonymous.