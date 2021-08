NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is recovering after being injured at a gun range in North Little Rock Saturday.

Police say the man was teaching his girlfriend to shoot when he was hit in the eye by a possible ricochet.

It happened at Don’s Weaponry in the 4100 block of East Broadway.

The injury is not life-threatening, according to police.

Police say the man was stable Saturday night after being taken to a local hospital.