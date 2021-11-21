NLRPD: Man dead after being shot Saturday night

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is dead after he was shot Friday night at East 8th and North Beech Street.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Brodrick Patrick of North Little Rock.

Police were called to a report of a person being shot just after 8:00 p.m.

Patrick was taken to the hospital but died a short time later.

So far there is no information available regarding who is responsible for the deadly shooting.

North Little Rock police are asking anyone with information to call the tip line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Gary Jones at (501) 771-7151.

Those with information can remain anonymous.