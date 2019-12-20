NLRPD make arrest in aggravated robbery that left pizza delivery driver blind in one eye

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark (News Release)— On Saturday, December 14th at 4:18pm Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to 4008 McCain Boulevard to meet with the victim of an Aggravated Robbery that occurred at 5121 Velvet Ridge. When officers arrived they located the victim and observed significant injuries to the victim’s face. The victim was identified as 22 year Wesley York of North Little Rock.

Officers learned that Mr. York was a pizza delivery driver for Marco’s Pizza and was in the process of making a delivery to 5121 Velvet Ridge Apt. P11 when the Aggravated Robbery occurred. Officers learned that during the robbery Mr. York was struck in the face with a firearm and money was taken from him. Mr. York was transported to UAMS for medical treatment.

Detectives were notified of the incident and initiated an investigation. During the course of the investigation Detectives identified 20 year old Curtez Lacurt Nichouls as a suspect. Mr. Nichouls has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery for his involvement in this incident. Mr. Nichouls is currently being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.

This is an active and on-going investigation. Further information will be released when it becomes available.