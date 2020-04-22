NLR man killed in hit and run while running, police searching for suspect

Live Now
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man was hit and killed on Highway 70 at Harris Road in North Little Rock, according to the Arkansas State Police crash report.

According to the report it happened Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

The person who was hit was Ervin Brendel, 51 of North Little Rock. Police say he was out running when the accident occurred.

Police say the accident has been considered a hit and run due to the car not being identified. Arkansas State Police are still searching for the suspect.

If you know anything about this case you are asked to call Arkansas State Police.

