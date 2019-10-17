NLR airport failed to enforce lease, likely lost out on $130,000

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The city of North Little Rock likely missed out on more than $130,000 while an airport tenant’s scheduled lease increase went ignored for 13 years.

The city’s airport commission met Thursday and voted against trying to get that money back.

The issue involved the city’s airport and The Jet Center, which is nearing the end of its current lease. In 2006, a rate increase was scheduled to take effect but never did.

Current airport director Clay Rogers blames the oversight on a turnover in airport directors and a small staff at the airport, which oversees about three dozen leases.

“There was no maliciousness on anyone’s part,” Rogers says.

“It was something that was missed.”

For more than an hour at Thursday’s meeting, the commission debated how to handle the mistake.

At least one member, Don Blakey, voiced support for trying to get back some of the money.

“I don’t know how much they owe us, but the lease is still intact even if we go back five years, there’s some money there on the table. I just in good conscience cannot just wipe the slate clean,” Blakey said during the discussion.

John Julian, another commission member and attorney, voiced concern over the city’s lack of enforcement of the lease for so long and expressed his belief that the tenant might not be legally bound to pay the money back.

“We had an obligation to tell our tenant: “You’re not paying the proper amount of rent,” instead of allowing this to go on for 10 or 12 or 13 years,” Julian said during the dicussion.

The Jet Center tenant, Tommy Murchinson, sat front row and spoke once, saying he believes the decision not enforce the increase was made publicly but not documented.

“There’s commissioners that remember it. I remember it, and that’s really kind of where we’re at today,” Murchinson said during the meeting.

Ultimately, citing legal concerns and a statute of limitations, the commission voted to not seek re-payment.

Rogers says the missing $130,000 over 13 years has had virtually no impact and that the airport has operated well.

The commission voted on a new lease for the Jet Center, which would take effect next year if agreed upon.