Woman who urinated on potatoes at Walmart turns herself in

WEST MIFFLIN, Penn. (KRON) – The woman who was sought by police after allegedly urinating on potatoes at a Walmart last week has turned herself in to authorities.

According to the West Mifflin Borough Police Department, 20-year-old Grace Brown is facing multiple charges including open lewdness, public drunkenness, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

Brown had no comment Tuesday as entered the police department in West Mifflin with her lawyer.

“Obviously this is a regrettable situation for Miss Brown. She’s embarrassed, she’s a young woman that made a mistake but she’s going to address whatever issues she may or may not have and she’s going to move forward,” her attorney Casey White said.

Walmart released a statement saying it is committed to customer safety and that it disposed of the affect products and sanitized the area.

