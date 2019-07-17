Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. CT. and brings you the story-behind-the-stories trending on social media. Join us to weigh in on the topics and engage with the host and reporters. Miss the live stream? Catch it on demand shortly after it airs!

Woman accidentally breaks ‘cancer-free’ bell in excitement over defeat of breast cancer

by: CNN Newssource

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) – A woman in Texas made her point when she announced that she is cancer-free.

Darla Jaye broke the cancer-free bell at a Houston hospital Monday.

Patients usually ring the bell on the way out after finishing their treatment but in Jaye’s case she was apparently so strong the bell couldn’t handle it.

She left the hospital after 30-radiation treatments for breast cancer.

Jaye said she simply didn’t know how strong she was at the tail end of her fight with cancer.

