1  of  2
Breaking News
Pope Co. Quorum Court votes to show support for Cherokee Nation Businesses, LLC in casino license application Bryant teacher arrested after admitting to soliciting sexual photos from child, police say

Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. CT. and brings you the story-behind-the-stories trending on social media. Join us to weigh in on the topics and engage with the host and reporters. Miss the live stream? Catch it on demand shortly after it airs!

WATCH: First responders compete in hilarious T-Rex race

Newsfeed Now

by: CNN Newssource

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Replay

More Newsfeed Now Replays


(CNN) – A group of first responders in California had some fun at a fairgrounds over the weekend.

Grass Valley firefighters and police officers stepped into inflatable dinosaur costumes and battled it out at a T-Rex race at the Nevada County fair Sunday.

A video shows the hometown heroes race against each other around the dirt-covered track.

While everyone gave a valiant effort, the Grass Valley firefighters came out on top with a narrow win by engineer Dylan Coward.



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.