WATCH: Coach has best trick (shot) to motivate kids to read

A coach at New Hope Elementary School in New Hope, AL came up with a “tricky” way to get kids to read.

Meet coach and english teacher Zach Brock. He used some “Trick Shot Magic, Reading Style” on his students to motivate them to promise to read as many books as possible.

Watch:

#TrickShotMagic Reading Edition #NewHope #ReadingMatters #IgniteExcellenceMCSS🏀 🏹 📖

Posted by Zach Brock on Friday, August 16, 2019

This isn’t Coach Brock’s first moment of “Trick Shot Magic” glory. His students have also witnessed underhand-half-court, under-the-leg-half-court, and domino-effect trick shots, just to name a few.



