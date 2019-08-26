Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. CT. and brings you the story-behind-the-stories trending on social media. Join us to weigh in on the topics and engage with the host and reporters. Miss the live stream? Catch it on demand shortly after it airs!

VIRAL: Dad melts hearts after having ‘weekly spa talk’ with daughter

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

jim_star_Instagram

TAMPA (WFLA) – Firefighters are everyday heroes but one New York Firefighter went above and beyond the call of duty to ensure his daughter enjoyed her “princess pedicure”.

Jimmy Howell’s now-viral clip on Instagram shows him tending to his daughter Kensley’s feet as part of their “weekly spa talks”.

‘I can tell you’ve been crawling, these things [are] barking,’ he playfully told his daughter. ‘We [are] going to take care of these dogs.’

The video has received over 12,000 likes on Instagram.

