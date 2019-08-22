1  of  2
Breaking News
One dead after state trooper opens fire during standoff Update: Police arrest suspect in killing of University of Arkansas graduate found dead inside burning SUV in Texas

Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. CT. and brings you the story-behind-the-stories trending on social media. Join us to weigh in on the topics and engage with the host and reporters. Miss the live stream? Catch it on demand shortly after it airs!

VIDEO: Skunk sprays cop who saved him

Newsfeed Now

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Replay

More Newsfeed Now Replays

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WFLA/CNN) — No good deed goes unpunished, one Massachusetts police officer found out the hard way.

Cambridge officer Dan Mcginty went to rescue a skunk stuck in a yogurt container.

If you watch the video above closely, you’ll see Mcginty get sprayed as soon as he saves the little guy.

Both the skunk and the officer are okay, but one needed a few showers.

Police made sure to give a shout out to the maintenance crew who got stuck with the smelly task of de-skunking the officer’s vehicle.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds
Click here to visit the official Arkansas Scholarship Lottery site!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Community Calendar