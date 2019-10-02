VIDEO: Louisiana football team surprises coach with new car

Breaking News
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Football players at Lafayette Christian Academy got together this afternoon to surprise their Assistant Football Coach in a big way.

A go-fund me account to raise money for Coach Skip Babineaux, who is known for going above and beyond to develop players not just into athletes, but men on and off the field, was set up by two of the team’s players.

Babineaux’s current vehicle was in need of repairs, so the players thought of a plan to show their gratitude.

Over the past four weeks, over $12k was raised to purchase the new vehicle.

“I just want to thank everybody for helping me get this or whoever got it. I appreciate it. Man, it’s just been hard and it’s been long but I appreciate everybody that ever did something for me .”

Members of the LCA community say Babineaux would often drive players to and from practice and football games without hesitation.

