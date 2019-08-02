Breaking News
Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office searching for man, issue warning for people living near Hwy 31 N and Hwy 236 W

Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. CT. and brings you the story-behind-the-stories trending on social media. Join us to weigh in on the topics and engage with the host and reporters. Miss the live stream? Catch it on demand shortly after it airs!

VIDEO: 526 teeth removed from 7-year-old boy’s mouth

Newsfeed Now

by: CNN Newssource

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Replay

More Newsfeed Now Replays

INDIA (CNN/WCMH) – A 7-year-old boy in India complaining of jaw pain had 526 teeth removed from his mouth.

The boy was admitted last month in the southern city of Chennai because of swelling and pain near his molars in his lower right jaw, according to CNN.

Doctors took some X-rays and CT scans and that’s when they found all the teeth. They were in a bag-like tissue that took doctors nearly two hours to take out, and then another five hours to take all the teeth out.

The teeth were as small as 0.1 millimeters (.004 inches) to 15 millimeters (0.6 inches). But even the smallest piece had a crown, root and enamel.

Doctors are a bit stumped how something like this could happen, but their best guess is either genetic or environmental.

The little boy was released from the hospital after three days and is expected to make a full recovery. He is doing fine after the procedure.

In a similar case in 2014, 232 teeth were removed from the mouth of a teen in Mumbai.



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.