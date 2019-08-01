1  of  2
Breaking News
Update: Reward offered in search for Jefferson Co. jail escapees Man shot dead in West Memphis home invasion officials say was self-defense

Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. CT. and brings you the story-behind-the-stories trending on social media. Join us to weigh in on the topics and engage with the host and reporters. Miss the live stream? Catch it on demand shortly after it airs!

Unopened 1987 Nintendo video game could sell for $10,000

Newsfeed Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this June 15, 2019 photo provided by Heritage Auctions, Scott Amos, along with his wife, Kristy, and daughters Grace, left, and Katie, pose in Reno, Nev., with an unopened copy of a 1987 cult-classic video game “Kid Icarus.” The boxed game cartridge, still in the bag with the receipt for $38.45 from J.C. Penney’s catalog department three decades earlier, is expected to sell for up to $10,000 at an online auction with Heritage Auctions. (Heritage Auctions via AP)

Newsfeed Now Replay

More Newsfeed Now Replays

RENO, Nev. (AP) — An unopened copy of a 1987 cult-classic video game that a Nevada man found in the attic of his childhood home is expected to sell for up to $10,000 at an online auction.

The boxed game cartridge of Nintendo’s “Kid Icarus” was still in the bag with the receipt for $38.45 from J.C. Penney’s catalog department three decades earlier.

Scott Amos of Reno told the Reno Gazette Journal he initially thought it might be worth a couple hundred dollars.

But Valarie McLeckie, video game consignment director at Heritage Auctions, says it’s one of the hardest Nintendo titles to find in sealed condition. She says there are fewer than 10 in the hands of vintage game collectors.

“To find a sealed copy ‘in the wild,’ so to speak, not to mention one in such a nice condition and one with such transparent provenance, is both an unusual and rather historic occurrence,” she said. “We feel that the provenance will add a significant premium for serious collectors.”

Wata Games, a video game grading service, gave Amos’ copy a rating of 8.0 on a 10-point scale.

Amos said no one in the family has a recollection of purchasing the game, but the Dec. 8, 1988, purchase date hints it may have been intended as a Christmas present.

“I can remember the game. My neighbor down the street had it. I remember it being hard, and I was never that good of a gamer guy,” he said. “All the family has been trying to come up with a hypothesis … (My mom) thinks she put it there and never got it back out, and then it ended up in the attic.”

The game, based loosely on Greek mythology, follows a cupid-like protagonist named Pit attempting to rescue Palutena, the goddess of light, who is imprisoned by the evil Medusa.

“Get ready for the action and adventure of Greek Mythology translated to the Video Age,” the game’s packaging says. “Will you survive to restore Palutena’s light and return it to ‘Angel Land’? Only you know.”

The online auction closes Thursday.

If the sale goes as expected, it could net Amos and his family $10,000. They’re planning to have some fun with it.

“I have an older sister, too. We’re splitting (the proceeds) 50-50,” Amos said. “We’re going to do a Disney World vacation next month.”

___

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.